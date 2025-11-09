Rathbones Group PLC Has $59.55 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2,712.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $59,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 price target (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.76.

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $843.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $758.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.48. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $851.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

