Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,605 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,356,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after acquiring an additional 605,693 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 87,824 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,294,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

