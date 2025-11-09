BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 222.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EVH. Zacks Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

EVH stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evolent Health by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

