Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

