Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,990 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,309 shares during the period. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.2%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.30.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.