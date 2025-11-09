Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14,950.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 36,500.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $150.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

