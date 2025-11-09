Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $193.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.11.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

