Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

