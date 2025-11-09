Robert W. Baird Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $125.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $150.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.23, for a total value of $2,253,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,633,303.38. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $15,381,495.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 301,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,733 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $118,058,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $61,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $52,316,000. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 378,826 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

