Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $39,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Waste Management by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 552,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $201.87 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.24.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.44.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

