PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.2% during trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.7840. Approximately 193,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 366,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRAA. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRA Group

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,322,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,881,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,707 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,883,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $247.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.