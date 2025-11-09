Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Stock Up 2.9%

USFD stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

