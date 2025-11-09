Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 226.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,214 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,137,000 after buying an additional 1,151,432 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 58,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,387,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 568,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

