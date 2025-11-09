Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.