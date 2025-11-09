6,078 Shares in Natera, Inc. $NTRA Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 119.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $177,674.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 150,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,852,830.54. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062 over the last ninety days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA opened at $199.57 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $203.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.81.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Natera to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

