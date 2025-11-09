Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $57.18 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

