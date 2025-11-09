Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 917 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,795. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $10,661,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $373.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $396.89.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.39.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

