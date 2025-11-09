Future Fund LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Future Fund LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

