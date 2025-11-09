Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 169.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE FNV opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.67. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.