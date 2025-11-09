Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4,138.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

