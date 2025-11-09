Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after buying an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 1,137.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 1,179,016 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Affirm by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,390,000 after buying an additional 722,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 3.57.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,413. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $2,617,535.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,761,596 shares of company stock valued at $148,662,354. Company insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.