Reviewing Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) & BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

BOTS has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Nano Dimension shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension -318.62% -5.28% -4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOTS and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BOTS and Nano Dimension”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nano Dimension $69.66 million 4.76 -$95.89 million ($1.03) -1.48

BOTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano Dimension.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BOTS and Nano Dimension, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nano Dimension 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Nano Dimension beats BOTS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd. to introduce a new Web Application Firewall, a real-time solution that provides protection against both bots-based (DDoS) and application, API, user, or infrastructure threats. The company was formerly known as mCig, Inc. and changed its name to BOTS, Inc. in May 2020. BOTS, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts. It also provides additive electronics robotics and control systems, which includes surface-mount-technology, an electronics assembly equipment for electronic components on Hi-PEDs and PCBs, catering to various manufacturing and volume requirements; and ink delivery systems, which controls electronics, software, and ink delivery systems for digital printing. In addition, the company sells various materials that are developed in-house, including nanoparticle conductive and dielectric inks, polymer and composite resins, and ceramic and metal slurries, as well as offers software solutions for its products. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

