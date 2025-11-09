DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 180,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 74,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 11.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

