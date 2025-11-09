Contrasting Pony AI (PONY) and Its Rivals

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pony AI to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pony AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 132 578 1004 66 2.56

Pony AI currently has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pony AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -11.23 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.84

Pony AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pony AI rivals beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

