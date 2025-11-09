Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 and last traded at GBX 0.80, with a volume of 49364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.

The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

