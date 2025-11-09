Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTRN

Pattern Group Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of PTRN stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Pattern Group has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $639.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Pattern Group

In other news, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $122,574,003.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $16,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 829,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Pattern Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pattern Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000.

About Pattern Group

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.