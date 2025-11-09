Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Price Target at C$5.81

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.83 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$5.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -483.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Alan Arthur Simpson sold 134,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$633,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 381,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,792,133.50. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 413,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,659 in the last ninety days. 38.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

