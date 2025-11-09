Journeo (LON:JNEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 778 and last traded at GBX 476, with a volume of 83872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.

Journeo Stock Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of £83.90 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 486.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 399.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Journeo alerts:

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 13.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Journeo had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 8.20%. Analysts expect that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Journeo Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Lowe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450, for a total value of £450,000. Also, insider Russ Singleton sold 217,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450, for a total transaction of £979,839. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.