Meaghan Danielle Wells Sells 47,931 Shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) insider Meaghan Danielle Wells sold 47,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,475.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 526,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,550.82. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:UP opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.30. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.49 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on UP. Wall Street Zen lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

