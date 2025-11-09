Archrock (NYSE:AROC) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Critical Analysis

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Archrock has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archrock and Victory Oilfield Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archrock $1.44 billion 2.99 $172.23 million $1.50 16.36 Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Archrock has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Archrock and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archrock 0 1 7 1 3.00 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Archrock currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archrock and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archrock 18.43% 20.40% 6.81% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Archrock beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services. The company also sells over-the-counter parts and components; and provides operations, major and routine maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. It serves integrated and independent oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and transporters. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

