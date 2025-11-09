Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.50 and last traded at GBX 573.69. 24,167,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average session volume of 5,171,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 655.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 to GBX 805 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 795 to GBX 850 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.37.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

