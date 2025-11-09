Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 14,132 shares.The stock last traded at $39.2650 and had previously closed at $39.48.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,132,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,317,000 after buying an additional 3,758,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

