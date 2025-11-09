Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $39.76 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

