Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.61 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.