Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 3,250.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,118 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of RKLB opened at $51.64 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,229,848.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,320,291 shares in the company, valued at $64,654,650.27. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,436,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $70,026,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,875,000. This trade represents a 36.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,406,361 shares of company stock valued at $267,483,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

