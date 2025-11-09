Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

