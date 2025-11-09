Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Position Lowered by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

LYV stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

