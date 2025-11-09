Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57,829 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,829 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of EOG Resources worth $130,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

