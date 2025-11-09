Sempra Energy $SRE Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Sempra Energy worth $108,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 185,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sempra Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 800,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:SRE opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,791 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

