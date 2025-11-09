Giovanni Rizzo Buys 1,500 Shares of Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN – Get Free Report) insider Giovanni Rizzo purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$16,905.00.

Jumbo Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $829.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Jumbo Interactive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 31st. This is a boost from Jumbo Interactive’s previous Final dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. Jumbo Interactive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

About Jumbo Interactive

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lottery Retailing, Software-as-a-Service, and Managed Services. The company is involved in the retail of digital lottery tickets through Oz Lotteries; licenses Powered by Jumbo, a digital lottery platform solution to government and charity lottery operators; and lottery management services, including prize procurement, lottery game design, campaign marketing, and customer relationship and draw management services to charities.

