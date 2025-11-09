Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 168,136 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,136 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Realty Income worth $140,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Realty Income by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

