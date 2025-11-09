Reuven Spiegel Sells 250 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $11,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,790. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $11,250.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE DKL opened at $44.66 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 1,224.47% and a net margin of 16.58%.The business had revenue of $261.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,497 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,523,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 298,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 74,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

