Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 539,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 933,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $500,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,098.34. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,189,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,122,000 after acquiring an additional 824,041 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,654,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 592,824 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 451,734 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 658,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 345,042 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 567,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after buying an additional 337,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

