Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $184.21 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Fiserv worth $184,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 960.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $63.60 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

