Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $107.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $276.00.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The company had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 171.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 107.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
