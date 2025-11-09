Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target to $107.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $276.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $436.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by ($4.08). The company had revenue of $376.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 171.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 107.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.