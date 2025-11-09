Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,696 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

