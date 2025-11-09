Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 317.48% from the stock’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IMUX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, September 26th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Immunic Stock Up 2.5%

IMUX opened at $0.72 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Immunic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 415,104 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Immunic by 678.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 8,243,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 7,184,457 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 28.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

