Barclays Cuts Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $18.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRNT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $591.74 million, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.94. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.79 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 98,284 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,526,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,258,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 621,595 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 160,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.