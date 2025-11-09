Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,065 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duolingo Stock Up 3.9%
DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.
