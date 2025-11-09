Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,065 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Duolingo by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Duolingo by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9%

DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.76 and a 200-day moving average of $376.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.