Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 354.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,059 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of InterDigital worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 25,257.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 204,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,556.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,720 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in InterDigital by 3,293.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.92. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.58 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock worth $1,575,838. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

